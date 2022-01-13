Baby Shark makes history with 10 billion YouTube views

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

The video called Baby Shark Dance passed 10 billion -- yes, billion with a B -- YouTube views on Wednesday, making it the first video ever to reach the milestone, according to YouTube. The second most watched video of all time is Luis Fonsi's hit song Despacito, which Baby Shark passed in 2020.

Today we mark history with our special milestone! 🥇 ‘Baby Shark Dance’ became the first video in history to hit 𝟭𝟬 𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪𝗦 on YouTube!🦈🌊



Share your Baby Shark Dance moments with us!🎶 #BabySharkDance #BabyShark #TheMostViewedVideo #YouTube #10billionviews pic.twitter.com/tbuCDeWdSh — Pinkfong & Baby Shark (@Pinkfong) January 13, 2022

The song was released in June 2016, and has been a worldwide hit with children and adults. Baby Shark has a line of children's toys as well as a television show and live concert tour.

CNET has asked PinkFong for comment.