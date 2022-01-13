Biden to send military medical teams to help hospitals N95, KN95, KF94 masks GameStop PS5 in-store restock Baby Shark reaches 10 billion YouTube views Microsoft is done with Xbox One Where to find at-home COVID tests

Baby Shark makes history with 10 billion YouTube views

Ten billion views doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.

baby-shark-social-crop.png

Baby Shark lives in many people's heads rent-free.

 Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

The video called Baby Shark Dance passed 10 billion -- yes, billion with a B -- YouTube views on Wednesday, making it the first video ever to reach the milestone, according to YouTube. The second most watched video of all time is Luis Fonsi's hit song Despacito, which Baby Shark passed in 2020.

The song was released in June 2016, and has been a worldwide hit with children and adults. Baby Shark has a line of children's toys as well as a television show and live concert tour.

CNET has asked PinkFong for comment.