Baby Shark makes history with 10 billion YouTube views

The video called Baby Shark Dance passed 10 billion -- yes, billion with a B -- YouTube views on Wednesday, making it the first video ever to reach the milestone, according to YouTube. The second most watched video of all time is Luis Fonsi's hit song Despacito, which Baby Shark passed in 2020.
The song was released in June 2016, and has been a worldwide hit with children and adults. Baby Shark has a line of children's toys as well as a television show and live concert tour.
CNET has asked PinkFong for comment.