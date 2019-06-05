Baby Shark has a TV show now and we're all doomed

Nickelodeon

If you have kids -- and maybe even if you don't -- it's likely that insanely catchy Baby Shark viral video already has swum into your brain. Get ready for more repetitive doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doos, because the song has inspired an animated TV show coming to Nickelodeon.

The children's network announced the new show on Wednesday, saying it's aimed at preschoolers.

"At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon," Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon Animation executive vice president, said in a statement.

The Baby Shark family consists of Baby Shark (duh), Mommy Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo), Daddy Shark (you get the idea), and Grandma and Grandpa Shark, all of whom appear in an image released by Nickelodeon. Nice mustache, Gramps.

The original Baby Shark video, recorded by Pinkfong Kids' Songs & Stories, has more than 2.8 billion views -- yes, billion with a "B" -- in nearly three years on YouTube. It's the ninth-most-watched video on the platform.

There's no date yet for the show's release.