Baby Nut's Super Bowl reveal has the internet terrified and confused

Finally, Baby Yoda has competition!

Meet the rebirth of Mr. Peanut -- Baby Nut!

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

When Planters announced in January it was killing off its beloved Mr. Peanut mascot, people had mixed (nuts) feelings. But now that he's been replaced with Baby Nut, all is forgiven.

Revealed during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Planters introduced Baby Nut -- a cute baby version of Mr. Peanut complete with a tiny top hat, white gloves and shoes. 

The 30-second ad, titled "Tribute" shows Mr. Peanut's funeral, attended by an odd sort of friends including fellow advertising mascots Mr. Clean, the Kool-Aid Man and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Also two human celebs Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes showed up to pay their respects. 

But when the Kool-Aid man sheds a tear that falls on Mr. Peanut's grave, a plant begins to sprout, and a baby Mr. Peanut  -- aka Baby Nut is born.  

Baby Nut makes a dolphin-like noise and then Twitter went crazy with Baby Nut memes. The Baby Nut Twitter account already 98,000 followers and climbing. 

Here's some of the best reactions on Twitter. 

"Baby Yoda, Baby Groot and now #BabyNut? We are in the golden age, my friends," WWE wrestler Johnny Gargano tweeted

"Kill it! Kill it quickly!" another user tweeted

