Babies: Part 2 arrives on Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Netflix just added the second installment of the Babies trilogy. Watch as these undeveloped, self-soiling, uncoordinated miniature humans attempt to take over the world by eventually becoming adults. And, yes I am a father. How did you know?
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: HBO has Watchmen to stream for free this weekend. The series is simply outstanding with many layers. I can't recommend it enough.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
