Babies: Part 2 arrives on Netflix

It's being called the greatest thriller of our time by absolutely no one.

twitter-in-stream-wide-babyyoda1

Unfortunately, the creature affectionately called "Baby Yoda" does not make an appearance on Netflix's Babies.

 Lucasfilm

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Netflix just added the second installment of the Babies trilogy. Watch as these undeveloped, self-soiling, uncoordinated miniature humans attempt to take over the world by eventually becoming adults. And, yes I am a father. How did you know?

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: HBO has Watchmen to stream for free this weekend. The series is simply outstanding with many layers. I can't recommend it enough. 

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

