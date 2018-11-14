B&H preempts Black Friday with 2018 MacBook Air discounts up to $150

We're still more than a week out from the official kickoff for Black Friday on Nov. 23. But B&H is jumping the gun with a sale on the new 2018 MacBook Air that starts today.
No, it's not the most massive discount. But $100 to $150 off a brand-new Apple laptop, which was introduced just a couple of weeks ago, ain't nothing.
In fact, with the deal, the 2018 MacBook Air is only $100 more than the comparable 2017-era base model, which starts at $999. And the new edition features a superior display, a much faster processor, Touch ID and a bigger touchpad -- all in a more compact footprint. (Note that Best Buy is currently offering deals on the 2017-era MacBook Air, starting at $800, as well as the 2017 and 2018 MacBook Pros, which it's discounting by up to $250.)
B&H's deal features a new MacBook Air with a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch Retina Display (with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution) and integrated Intel UHD Graphics.
There are tons of configurations on sale, with the biggest discount ($150 off) on the one with a 256GB hard drive and 16GB of RAM, which costs $1,449 in any color -- gold, silver or space gray.
Here's a complete list of the models and discounts. Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Color: Silver
- 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,099 ($100 off)
- 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,399 (no discount)
- 128GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,399 (no discount)
- 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,499 ($150 off)
- 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,499 ($100 off)
- 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,699 ($100 off)
- 1.5T SSD, 8GB RAM for $2,399 (no discount)
- 1.5T SSD, 16GB RAM for $2,599 (no discount)
Silver 2018 MacBook Air for $1,099 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
13.3-inch 2018 Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display, in silver.
Preorders are available now, expected to ship on Nov. 20.
Color: Gold
- 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,099 ($100 off)
- 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,299 ($100 off)
- 128GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,399 (no discount)
- 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,499 ($150 off)
- 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,499 ($100 off)
- 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,699 ($100 off)
- 1.5T SSD, 8GB RAM for $2,399 (no discount)
- 1.5T SSD, 16GB RAM for $2,599 (no discount)
Gold 2018 MacBook Air for $1,099 (save $100)
13.3-inch 2018 Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display, in gold.
Preorders are available now, expected to ship on Nov. 20.
Color: Space gray
- 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,099 ($100 off)
- 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,299 ($100 off)
- 128GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,399 (no discount)
- 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,499 ($150 off)
- 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,499 ($100 off)
- 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,699 ($100 off)
- 1.5T SSD, 8GB RAM for $2,399 (no discount)
- 1.5T SSD, 16GB RAM for $2,599 (no discount)
Space gray 2018 MacBook Air for $1,099 (save $100)
13.3-inch 2018 Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display, in space gray.
Preorders are available now, expected to ship on Nov. 20.
Apple unveiled the brand new 2018 MacBook Air on Oct. 30. The baseline configuration, featuring a 128GB SSD and 8GB or RAM, usually retails for $1,199.
