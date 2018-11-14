B&H preempts Black Friday with 2018 MacBook Air discounts up to $150

We're still more than a week out from the official kickoff for Black Friday on Nov. 23. But B&H is jumping the gun with a sale on the new 2018 MacBook Air that starts today.

No, it's not the most massive discount. But $100 to $150 off a brand-new Apple laptop, which was introduced just a couple of weeks ago, ain't nothing.

In fact, with the deal, the 2018 MacBook Air is only $100 more than the comparable 2017-era base model, which starts at $999. And the new edition features a superior display, a much faster processor, Touch ID and a bigger touchpad -- all in a more compact footprint. (Note that Best Buy is currently offering deals on the 2017-era MacBook Air, starting at $800, as well as the 2017 and 2018 MacBook Pros, which it's discounting by up to $250.)

B&H's deal features a new MacBook Air with a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch Retina Display (with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution) and integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

There are tons of configurations on sale, with the biggest discount ($150 off) on the one with a 256GB hard drive and 16GB of RAM, which costs $1,449 in any color -- gold, silver or space gray.

Color: Silver

128GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,099 ($100 off)

256GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,399 (no discount)

128GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,399 (no discount)

256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,499 ($150 off)

512GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,499 ($100 off)

512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,699 ($100 off)

1.5T SSD, 8GB RAM for $2,399 (no discount)



1.5T SSD, 16GB RAM for $2,599 (no discount)

Silver 2018 MacBook Air for $1,099 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET 13.3-inch 2018 Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display, in silver. Preorders are available now, expected to ship on Nov. 20. See at B&H Read the CNET review

Color: Gold

128GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,099 ($100 off)

256GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,299 ($100 off)

128GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,399 (no discount)

256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,499 ($150 off)

512GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,499 ($100 off)

512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,699 ($100 off)

1.5T SSD, 8GB RAM for $2,399 (no discount)

1.5T SSD, 16GB RAM for $2,599 (no discount)

Gold 2018 MacBook Air for $1,099 (save $100) 13.3-inch 2018 Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display, in gold. Preorders are available now, expected to ship on Nov. 20. See at B&H Read the CNET review

Color: Space gray

128GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,099 ($100 off)

256GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,299 ($100 off)

128GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,399 (no discount)

256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,499 ($150 off)

512GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $1,499 ($100 off)

512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,699 ($100 off)

1.5T SSD, 8GB RAM for $2,399 (no discount)



1.5T SSD, 16GB RAM for $2,599 (no discount)

Space gray 2018 MacBook Air for $1,099 (save $100) 13.3-inch 2018 Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display, in space gray. Preorders are available now, expected to ship on Nov. 20. See at B&H Read the CNET review

Apple unveiled the brand new 2018 MacBook Air on Oct. 30. The baseline configuration, featuring a 128GB SSD and 8GB or RAM, usually retails for $1,199.

