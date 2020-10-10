Razer

Everything from CES and E3 to car shows and Apple product launches have all gone virtual, and gaming PC and accessory maker Razer is getting in on the act with a streaming event it calls . Streamed on Saturday, Razercon is described by the company as "a full day of gaming goodness packed with product launches, tech demos, game reveals and then some." For its gaming goodness, Razer debuted its first gaming chair, the ultra-adjustable Iskur, along with the Tomahawk desktop case it previewed at CES 2020, a new mini model of its Seiren USB microphone, a refresh of its 13-inch Blade Stealth laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 and a Bluetooth version of its Kraken Kitty Edition headset in pink.

The $499 (£500) Iskur gaming chair is pretty typical for its price class -- high-density cushions, memory foam pillow, faux leather, yada yada -- with one notable exception: a lumbar support system that can extend much farther out than the typical system offered by similarly pricey gaming chairs like the SecretLab Titan XL. That's the level of lumbar support I wish the Titan I'm sitting in now had. You can also tilt the armrests on Razer's chair. But I'm sad there's no Chroma lighting because that would be so Tron.

It's designed to handle bodies up to 6.2 feet (190 cm) and 299 pounds (136 kg). But anyone who's ever bought pantyhose knows that weight and height do not comfortably describe the shape of one's lower body, specifically the width of the posterior. And, according to Razer, all the moving parts have been tested up the wazoo. You can buy it now.

The Seiren USB microphone's little brother, the $50 (£50) Seiren Mini unidirectional supercardioid mic has a fully rounded shape compared to the tubular design of its step-up siblings, with a short 6.4-inch height, sub-1-pound weight and built-in shock mount that suit it for basic desktop or hanging positioning. It comes in pink or white as well as black, and Razer bundles the heavy-duty stand with it. It's available now.

At CES, the coolest thing about Razer's Tomahawk Gaming Chassis desktop case was its motherboard-slots-on-a-sliding-tray design, similar to its external GPU boxes. That seems to have disappeared from the final cases, which Razer's offering in a full-size $200 ATX (A1) as well as $180 mini ITX (M1). They do have Razer's signature sharp-angled ultramodern look (reminiscent of Maingear's cases) with hinged glass doors on the side. They support Chroma and offer cable management to preserve the ultrastreamlined look. The M1 should be available today (though Razer's site wasn't updated at time of publication), while the A1 should ship sometime in the next couple of months.

The updated Blade Stealth starts at $1,800 and also ships within the next couple of months, while you can get the $100 wireless pink Kraken headset with cat ears now.