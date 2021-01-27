NASA

Three civilians could be headed to the International Space Station. Houston-based space tourism company Axiom Space said Tuesday it will send a crew of three private citizens, plus its vice president and former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, to the ISS for an eight-day stay, no earlier than January 2022.

The crew includes American entrepreneur and investor Larry Connor, who will be the pilot; Canadian philanthropist and investor Mark Pathy; and Eytan Stibbe, a former Israeli Air Force pilot who's also an investor and philanthropist. To get to the ISS, they'll hitch a ride on the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

"As much as any astronaut who has come before them, the members of this crew have accomplished the sorts of things in life that equip them to accept that responsibility, act on that revelation, and make a truly global impact," López-Alegría said in a statement.

Axiom Space

Axiom plans to offer a new commercial gateway to space, allowing researchers, manufacturers and wealthy tourists, among others, to visit orbit for work or pleasure.

In 2018, The New York Times reported that the price tag for a trip like this would be $55 million per person, and cover 15 weeks of training.

Last year, NASA said it would attach a private room to rent onto the ISS, provided by Axiom.