Avengers stars read a happier Thanos story on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watching Avengers: Infinity War was traumatic for fans who weren't prepared to see favorite superheroes like Spider-Man and Black Panther die.

To help fans recover before Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, ABC late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live decided to make a happier version of Infinity War as a kids' book called "Twas the Mad Titan Thanos."

"The last Avengers movie was surprisingly dramatic, and while kids love superheroes we're not so sure how they feel about intergalactic genocide," Kimmel joked in the video posted on Monday. "So we wrote a version of the movie that's kid-friendly and we asked the Avengers themselves to read it."

Avengers actors Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle and Jeremy Renner read the book, with hilarious results.

Avengers actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd were also on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday to talk about Endgame and its extra-long run time.

The actors reveal they have matching tattoos; share their favorite lines from the films; chat about visiting Disneyland; joke about Thanos fan theories and reveal more about the upcoming standalone Black Widow movie.