Avengers producer: We kept a shocking secret from film's stars

Marvel

The countdown is on for Avengers 4, but fans of some of the major Marvel heroes might not want that 2019 release date to arrive too quickly. It may mean saying farewell to some of their big-screen favorites.

Avengers: Infinity War producer Trinh Tran told ComicBook.com that even the actors playing characters who were dissolved in the film didn't know their fate until the day of shooting.

"It was decided that we'd reveal, in person, to the talent that morning that some of them would not survive at the end of the film, so it was a little nerve-wracking to get the responses," Tran said. "(The actors were) sad, surprised, etcetera."

The filmmakers were trying to preserve the element of surprise in a spoiler-filled universe.

"We were very protective of these two films," Tran said, referring to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers 4. "They are our biggest endeavor at the studio and we wanted to preserve the information and not have anything spoil the fun out of discovering it for the first time in theater with the audiences."

More than half of the film's superheroes were dissolved to nothingness when Thanos snapped his fingers, and it's believed that a few big names may not be back. But the producer says everything was carefully planned with an awareness of the Marvel films yet to come.

"We were meticulous about each of the characters and spent a lot of time discussing how each character's death would affect future films," Tran said.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for a May 3, 2019, release in the US, and April 26, 2019, in the UK, with no Australia release date known yet.