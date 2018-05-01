The new Marvel superhero extravaganza Avengers: Infinity War may be a hit with fans and critics, but that doesn't everyone loves the stars of the film.

On Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Avengers actors read some pretty horrible tweets aimed at them for the latest edition of the Mean Tweets series.

Tom Hiddleston, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Winston Duke, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Paul Bettany and others read some angry tweets from Twitter users.

Highlights include Cumberbatch laughing that a fan tweeted he "always looks like he's had an allergic reaction to bad shrimp," while another fan compared Jackson to a turtle.

Boseman could barely contain himself laughing at the tweet, "How did the coolest blackest dude in the galaxy end up with a whitebread-ass name like Chadwick?"

Many of the actors could barely get through reading the tweets without a giggle fit, but that didn't stop them from delivering some pretty epic comebacks, including Olsen showing off her double-jointed thumbs when she read the tweet, "Elizabeth Olsen has weird f**king thumbs."

Watch the above video to see what else critical fans had to say about the Avengers actors.