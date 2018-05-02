Marvel Studios

If you haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War yet and you're allergic to spoilers, stop reading. This article has more spoilers than Thanos's chin has wrinkles.

Is Gamora a goner? Has Black Panther bitten the dust? Will Groot re-grow? Infinity War laid waste to a shocking number of Marvel's mightiest heroes. But have they really shuffled off this mortal coil, or will they back in time for Avengers 4?

Here are all the deaths -- in order of appearance -- we saw in the latest Marvel film. I've also added the characters' resurrection chances, by percentage, the way I see them. Because you know a lot of them are actually coming back, right?

Heimdall (Idris Elba)

The guardian of Asgard is the first we see killed by Thanos, just seconds after he sends an alert to Earth in the shape of a distressed Hulk.

Resurrection chances: Limited. I'd say 5 percent with luck, and I really like Elba. It would break my heart not to see him again in the franchise.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

Thor's brother is another victim of Thanos. He plays a morally ambiguous character until the end, when he finally puts the life of Thor ahead of his own well-being and is sacrificed.

Resurrection chances: Limited, although maybe less so than Heimdall's. Let's give it a 20 percent chance. I can't picture the Avengers without Hiddleston. My hope is Doctor Strange has everything under control and his grand plan to save the day includes Loki and the Asgardian refugees -- including Thor: Ragnarok's scene-stealing characters Korg and Valkyrie. Still, in Thor's own words: "He's been dead before but this time it might actually be true." Let's hope not.

The Collector (Benicio del Toro)

I believe Thanos killed him while stealing the Reality Stone, but we actually never see that happen.

Resurrection chances: Hard to say because we don't really know whether he's dead or alive, but Benicio Del Toro is always welcome.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana)

Thanos must make a sacrifice on Vormir to claim the Soul Stone: One soul for another soul. But not just any soul will do, and so Thanos pushes his own daughter off a cliff.

Resurrection chances: It's complicated. Let's say 25 percent, and I'm being optimistic. But I can't really imagine a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 without Zoe Soldana's green goddess. Especially now that Peter Quill (also known as Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt) has defined their relationship. He's more of a "long-term booty call" than a plain old "boyfriend", but still.

Vision (Paul Bethany)

A large portion of the film hinges on keeping Vision safe from Thanos, who wants to prise the Mind Stone from Vision's brain. Shuri (Letitia Wright) doesn't have enough time to remove the stone from Vision's forehead so Wanda Maximoff (or Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen) is forced to destroy the gem -- and her lover with it. But of course, Thanos plays the Time Stone, rolling back the moments to get the Mind Stone back. And after all that, Vision ends up dead anyway.

Resurrection chances: Quite high, especially because Stark Industries must have an excellent backup system in the cloud. And if they let Shuri take care of Vision's virtual brain reconstruction, Bettany could be back up and running with only about a slight data loss.

Everyone else

When Thanos gets all the stones, things speed up and we see him wipe out half the population of the entire universe. In the shocking ending, the following heroes turn to dust:

Resurrection chances: Very high. At about 99 percent, really. I'm convinced Doctor Strange has a plan to go back in time and fix things. But more importantly, Marvel can't just kill off that many characters all at once. After the crazy amount of money T'Challa and the rest of Wakandans have made the studio, there's no universe -- ruled by Thanos or not -- where there won't be a Black Panther 2, not to mention confirmed sequels for Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man.

Nick Fury and Maria Hill (Samuel L. Jackson and Cobbie Smulders)

In the post-credits scene, we see SHIELD's top agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill also turned to dust. Fortunately, Fury has enough time to send a signal to Captain Marvel asking for help, setting up both Avengers 4 and the Captain Marvel in which we'll see Jackson playing a younger version of Fury.

After the devastating finale, we're left with the question: Where have all the heroes gone and how will they return?

The key to all the possible resurrections is Doctor Strange. He's seen the future, all 14 million versions of it, and there's only one way to get out of this one. So I'm keeping my fingers crossed he'll have everything under control and at one point will know how to use the Time Stone to go back in time and fix this mess.

Who survived?

Amid the carnage it's easy to lose track of who bit the dust and who's still standing ready for Avengers 4.

Among the living we saw:

In other words, the cast of Avengers 4 has been whittled down to the original Avengers, plus a couple of chums. That's a decent number of superheroes but still allows for a less crowded sequel -- and who knows? Maybe we'll see more of Cap's beard and Natasha's new hairdo.

Who's unaccounted for?

We never saw Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) or Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in Infinity War, but we'll see some of them again very soon in Ant-Man and the Wasp. And they may still come in handy for Avengers 4.

So a lot of the Avengers are (sort of) dead. But don't lose hope: There's clearly a lot more to come.

