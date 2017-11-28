CNET también está disponible en español.

'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer seems set for Thursday arrival

Avengers, assemble, because the long wait might be over -- unless the directors are actually supervillains pulling a fast one on fans.

Avengers fans, either the countdown is really on, or the Russo brothers are bigger villains than Thanos.

On Tuesday, directors of 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" posted an image on Instagram of a cartoonish "2." This follows the "3" they posted Monday.

Although the directors didn't caption the image or explain it in any way, fans have decided the string of messages means that the long-awaited "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer will arrive online Thursday. Less than an hour after the "2" was posted, nearly 20,000 fans had liked the image.

Erik Davis, managing editor of ticket site Fandango, is a believer. "Russo brothers pretty much make it official w/ this post today. The countdown is on... #AvengersInfinityWar trailer looks to finally be dropping on Thursday," he said in a tweet.

He was hardly alone in his anticipation.

A few fans out there are still suspicious. After all, wouldn't this be the perfect way to troll fans who have been vocally impatient about the long wait?

Flex your superpowers of patience, fans. We'll all know one way or the other on Thursday.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is scheduled for release on April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.

