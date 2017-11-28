Avengers fans, either the countdown is really on, or the Russo brothers are bigger villains than Thanos.

On Tuesday, directors of 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" posted an image on Instagram of a cartoonish "2." This follows the "3" they posted Monday.

A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:12am PST

Although the directors didn't caption the image or explain it in any way, fans have decided the string of messages means that the long-awaited "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer will arrive online Thursday. Less than an hour after the "2" was posted, nearly 20,000 fans had liked the image.

Erik Davis, managing editor of ticket site Fandango, is a believer. "Russo brothers pretty much make it official w/ this post today. The countdown is on... #AvengersInfinityWar trailer looks to finally be dropping on Thursday," he said in a tweet.

He was hardly alone in his anticipation.

When Russo Brothers is having a countdown to whatever it is . Hoping it's IW trailer.



Me: pic.twitter.com/3les6OcveV — Andrea loves RDJ (@downeyrobert_jr) November 28, 2017

i just walked out of band and between bobby getting a grammy nom and the russo brothers posting a 2, my tl has been this pic.twitter.com/duB1lMEZnU — elizabeth (@ardentIogic) November 28, 2017

A few fans out there are still suspicious. After all, wouldn't this be the perfect way to troll fans who have been vocally impatient about the long wait?

Can you imagine if the Russo Brothers are just trolling 😂😂😂😵😩 #infinitywar #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/keXw19fb7h — VigilanteSpider (@SpideyVigilante) November 28, 2017

The Russo Brothers are really out there to get us pic.twitter.com/hynS8urnJ1 — jade 🎄 (@jadeybug411) November 28, 2017

Watch the Russo Brothers pull off the biggest troll of the century — Chaz Michael Michaels (@jacksonator201) November 28, 2017

Flex your superpowers of patience, fans. We'll all know one way or the other on Thursday.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is scheduled for release on April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.

