The "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer finally hit Wednesday, ending a four-month wait that to many seemed much longer.

Be sure to watch past the logo near the end to see a great "Guardians of the Galaxy" moment.

Just 15 minutes after it was posted, the trailer had been viewed nearly 500,000 times on YouTube. In fact, the YouTube numbers for views seem to, at this writing, be stuck at 467,331 -- did "Infinity War" break YouTube?

So many highlights. Bearded Cap! Blonde Black Widow! Bucky as a hero! Spider-Man's suit! Tony Stark removes his sunglasses! Thanos! In one scene, hair rises on Peter Parker's arm as his Spidey sense kicks in, and it's fair to say that scene was being reenacted by many viewers as they reveled in the long-awaited footage.

Social-media reaction was super-powered.

After watching Marvel's Avengers Infinity War trailer pic.twitter.com/kZlyijpU5Z — Colin lynch (@BlackHammer1886) November 29, 2017

actual representation of me watching the infinity war trailer pic.twitter.com/niSKFaeEz8 — ly INFINITY WAR!! (@barnesvans) November 29, 2017

Thanos be rolling into Wednesday morning all like...#AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/f44SP9bLSx — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 29, 2017

me, seeing tony and peter suffering on infinity war: pic.twitter.com/yMPxUyerwQ — hellbabe (@timdrrake) November 29, 2017

MY SON JAMES BUCHANAN BARNES IS REALLY OUT THERE BEING AN AVENGER #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/VfcrWWbMaQ — ale vs kastle *:･ﾟ✧ (@jchnlck) November 29, 2017

The Infinity War cast might as well say "Starring: Every actor in Hollywood." pic.twitter.com/qtmtwsLsEd — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) November 29, 2017

Fans have been exercising their superpowers of patience since July, when footage (though not the trailer itself) was shown at both San Diego Comic-Con and Disney fan event D-23.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have helped feed the hype with their teasing hints at when the trailer would arrive, including an Orson Welles wine commercial and a cartoon countdown. But Marvel made everything clear on Tuesday with a video and tweet announcing that Wednesday would be the day.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is scheduled for release on April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.