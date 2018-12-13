Avengers: Infinity War special-effects secrets revealed in new video

Movie stars get all the attention, but where would action-filled blockbusters like 2018's Avengers: Infinity War be without the special-effects wizards behind the scenes?

On Wednesday, Industrial Light & Magic, the effects company founded by George Lucas, released a video showing Infinity War's impressive effects from the film's climactic final battle. The nearly three-minute video shows scenes from the film with the special effects stripped away and then added in, so viewers can see just how much the effects change the impact of each scene.

Scenes shown include the reveal of Wakanda underneath its protective plastic dome, explosions on the battlefield, various Avengers swooping in for the kill (Hulk tripping in his awkward Hulkbuster armor) and more.

Avengers: Infinity War is almost certainly likely to receive an Academy Award nomination for best visual effects. Nominations come out Jan. 22, 2019, with the awards show itself on Feb. 24, 2019.