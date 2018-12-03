Avengers: Infinity War, PUBG top Google Play's best-of-2018 charts

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War, PUBG Mobile and the YouTube TV app were selected as the most popular movie, game and app on the Google Play store for 2018, according to the store's first-ever "Fan Favorite" vote.

The results, which involved customers for the US version of the digital store, were announced Monday along with several other best-of lists from the Google Play store.

For instance, PUBG for Mobile was also crowned the Best Game of 2018 of those available in the Google Play Store. (Fortnite fans, remember that the Android version of the game is *not* in the Google Play Store.) The top app is Drops: Learn 31 New Languages.

The top five movies in the Google Play Store for 2018 are Black Panther, the aforementioned Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Deadpool 2.

You can see more Best of 2018 winners on Google's blog post, which include e-book, TV show and audiobook categories.