Become an extra in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Marvel

If you've longed to see Iron Man and Captain America up close and personal, here is your chance.

According to MovieCastingCall.org, producers for "Avengers: Infinity War" and its untitled sequel -- both using the code name "Mary Lou" -- are looking for background performers. They will be filming in New York City beginning in May.

The producers want to hire male and female extras in any ethnicity who look to be 18 to 50. They especially need people with "New York looks and also people with good character faces."

The films' directors, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, will be personally picking the extras from photos submitted.

A couple of caveats: The production company wants only people who haven't previously worked on a Marvel film. In addition, all actors and extras must be legally eligible to work in the entertainment industry in New York and in the United States.

No superpowers required.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on May 4, 2018.

