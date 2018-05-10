Deadpool isn't the only person in the Marvel universe who gets to be entertainingly crass. Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who directed Avengers: Infinity War, extended the middle finger to the Merc with a Mouth, but they had an amusingly good reason.
On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool/Wade Wilson, dropped a spoiler warning on Twitter asking fans to keep their mouths shut about the plot to Deadpool 2, which comes out in mid-May.
The warning was an over-the-top parody of one released by the Russo Brothers ahead of Infinity War. The directors signed their note with the hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence. Deadpool signed his with #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence.
That's what earned Reynolds the Twitter reply featuring Avengers villain Thanos' glowing Infinity Gauntlet flipping the bird along with a single word: "Boom..."
Reynolds took the gesture as well as possible, responding with "I deserve that."
