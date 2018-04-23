Emma McIntyre/Getty

It's here. The movie that finally answers the question, "Can we cram 237 super heroes into one movie and get them to fight over a magic glove?"

Avengers: Infinity War has finally dropped. And shit is getting real.

The movie doesn't hit cinemas until Friday (you can read up on everything you need to know before then right here). But Marvel held the red carpet premiere event on Monday, giving the stars, press and lucky fans an early look at what the biggest film in Marvel Cinematic Universe history has to offer.

Now we have an idea of just how epic the movie is going to be, thanks to one Hollywood star who just couldn't hold back.

I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4... pic.twitter.com/aHnsgj5MK0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2018

Sure, everyone who saw the premiere was supposed to keep their early reactions under wraps until 1.30 a.m. Eastern Time (I mean, c'mon Kev -- you literally tweeted a picture of it). But apparently there's a reason Kevin Smith didn't play Silent Bob on screen -- he jumped on Twitter as soon as he could to give his verdict.

Early on Monday night the stars were out in force on the red carpet, posing with fans, talking up the movie and generally getting hype. Vin Diesel even rocked up in a custom Groot jacket because that's how he rolls.

Stay tuned for more reactions, verdicts and hot takes as they come in. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrates its 10th anniversary, you know Avengers: Infinity War is going to have people talking.

More to come...

