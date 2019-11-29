Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene: Spider-Man helps save Guardians of Galaxy

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man saves the day, or at least the Guardians of the Galaxy, in a new Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene -- included in the recently released Marvel Studios Infinity Saga box set -- has ended up online thanks to an eagle-eyed fan.

In the deleted clip -- posted on Twitter by fan Adam Khan on Thursday -- Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) tells Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to "protect the Guardians," saying that Thanos (Josh Brolin) had separated the souls of Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) their bodies.

Strange also tells Parker that if their bodies and souls are separated for too long a time that the Guardians will die. Parker says that he doesn't know how to fix that, but Strange says that Mantis (Pom Klementieff) does.

After Mantis touches Drax's body and says "Wake," his soul returns and he wakes up. Of course, when Drax wakes the first thing he does is insult Mantis about her looks, which is a running joke throughout the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Parker gathers the other Guardians' bodies so Mantis do her thing and reunite Star-Lord and Nebula with their souls. There's also a joke from Spider-Man where he tells Star-Lord he might be in pain because he kept dropping his body since it was so heavy.

The scene was cut most likely due to the already long run time of Infinity War. The final cut is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

While the deleted scene hasn't popped up on Disney Plus like other Marvel movie deleted scenes, fans can still watch Avengers: Infinity War on Disney's popular streaming service.