Avengers: Infinity War is now the No. 4 movie of all-time

Hot on the heels of posting the largest opening weekend in China, Avengers: Infinity War has passed Jurassic World to climb the charts and become the No. 4 highest grossing film of all-time.

All-time highest grossing movies (via Box Office Mojo, Disney)

Global gross (in millions) Avatar $2,788 Titanic $2,187.5 Star Wars: The Force Awakens $2,100 Avengers: Infinity War* $1,686.4 Jurassic World $1,671.7 The Avengers (2012) $1,518.8 Furious 7 $1,516 Avengers: Age of Ultron $1,405.4 Black Panther* $1,342.2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 $1,341.5

As Avengers continues to break records, it's also chasing Black Panther in domestic gross. On that scale (US total gross) the third Marvel Cinematic Universe team outing sits at No. 8 with its eyes on Last Jedi and 2012's Avengers to pass next.

Highest grossing US films (via BOM, Disney)

Domestic gross (in millions) Star Wars: The Force Awakens $936.7 Avatar $760.5 Black Panther* $696.7 Titanic $659.4 Jurassic World $652.3 Marvel's The Avengers $623.4 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $620.2 Avengers: Infinity War* $562.9 The Dark Knight $534.9 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $532.2

Up next for the Infinity War: the ride to $2 billion worldwide -- and a chance to do it all again next year with the still-untitled Avengers 4. (Is it too early to start predicting that film's opening weekend?)