Avengers: Infinity War box office has officially passed $2 billion

The Avengers are not only the most profitable superheroes ever, they are the first and the fourth film to pass the $2 billion mark, behind Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. ???

According to Disney, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War passed the milestone on its 48th day in theaters around the world.

The fact that 10 years after the start of the MCU a film crammed with heroes and villains can not only set but continue to break records, bodes well for the future of all superhero films. Despite calls of superhero fatigue, there's apparently no limit to the worldwide appetite for the Avengers.

Top 10 highest grossing films Film All-time global gross (in millions) Avatar 2,788 Titanic 2,187.5 Star Wars: The Force Awakens 2,100 Avengers: Infinity War 2,002.1 Jurassic World 1,671.7 The Avengers (2012) 1,518.8 Furious 7 1,516 Avengers: Age of Ultron 1,405.4 Black Panther 1,345.9 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 1,341.5

Data from Box Office Mojo and Disney.

Much of the movie's gross comes from the film's international showings, as it becomes the third highest-grossing international release *ever* at $1.346B. Now it's a question of just how much money IW can bring in: does it have the legs to catch Star Wars' third-place spot?? And will both movies get blown out of the water by 2019's still-untitled Avengers 4?

And speaking of the sequel, we might finally get the title of the Infinity War sequel tomorrow at industry convention and tradeshow CineEurope 2018 in Barcelona. On Monday, Warner Bros. debuted the Aquaman trailer for those in attendance, so fingers crossed for a name of Avengers 4 when Disney presents Wednesday.

