Avengers invade 'Guardians of the Galaxy' animated series

What's better than "Guardians of the Galaxy"? How about everyone's favorite intergalactic misfits meeting up with Earth's own quarrelsome "Avengers"?

Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot are on a mission to protect Star-Lord's home planet of Earth when they cross paths with the Avengers, in season 2 of "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" animated series. A 30-second trailer of the upcoming season was released Friday.

After an epic battle, the two teams come together to save Earth from an alien mad scientist called the High Evolutionary, but inadvertently unleash an ancient weapon.

Can the superheroes put their differences aside to save the planet?

If the season is as exciting as the trailer promises, fans are in for a treat. Get a glimpse of Star-Lord and his gang attempting to work alongside Iron Man, the Hulk, Captain America and the rest of the Avengers. Who knew Groot and Hulk had so much in common?

The second season of the series starts March 11 on Disney XD in the US. Fans in the UK and Australia should check their local Disney XD website for the time and date.

