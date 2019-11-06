Avengers: Endgame's debut on Disney Plus gets pushed up to launch day

Marvel Studios

Disney Plus subscribers can stream Avengers: Endgame about a month earlier than previously announced. In a tweet Wednesday, Disney Plus said the box office record-breaking movie will be available to stream in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on Nov. 12 when the streaming platform launches.

Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to @MarvelStudios’ Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Bc2Ev83DuD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 6, 2019

Originally, Endgame was slated for Dec. 11. The movie, which put a bow on a run of 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, became the highest-grossing movie of all time in July.

Endgame hits Disney Plus on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand.