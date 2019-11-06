CNET también está disponible en español.

Avengers: Endgame's debut on Disney Plus gets pushed up to launch day

Avengers Endgame is hitting Disney Plus earlier than first announced.

If you're planning on getting Disney Plus, you'll be able to stream Avengers: Endgame at launch.

 Marvel Studios

Disney Plus subscribers can stream Avengers: Endgame about a month earlier than previously announced. In a tweet Wednesday, Disney Plus said the box office record-breaking movie will be available to stream in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on Nov. 12 when the streaming platform launches. 

Originally, Endgame was slated for Dec. 11. The movie, which put a bow on a run of 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, became the highest-grossing movie of all time in July. 

Endgame hits Disney Plus on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand.