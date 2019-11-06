Disney Plus subscribers can stream Avengers: Endgame about a month earlier than previously announced. In a tweet Wednesday, Disney Plus said the box office record-breaking movie will be available to stream in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on Nov. 12 when the streaming platform launches.
Originally, Endgame was slated for Dec. 11. The movie, which put a bow on a run of 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, became the highest-grossing movie of all time in July.
Endgame hits Disney Plus on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand.
Discuss: Avengers: Endgame's debut on Disney Plus gets pushed up to launch day
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.