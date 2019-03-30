CNET también está disponible en español.

Avengers: Endgame toys, new poster hit Walmart shelves

A series of Hasbro figures featuring the Avengers' white suits could be at your Walmart this weekend.

Avengers: Endgame toys could be showing up at a Walmart near you.

CNET's Caitlin Petrakovitz spotted a new line of Hasbro toys themed after the Marvel movie at a Walmart on Saturday. Some of the playthings showcase the heroes in the costumes that resemble the white outfits that debuted in the movie's recent Honor teaser trailer.

avengers-endgame-hasbro-toys-shelf-cp

New Avengers: Endgame toys appear to be trickling onto shelves at a local Walmart.

 Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

Figurines spied wearing the new costume include Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America and Iron Man. 

avengers-endgame-ronin-black-widow-walmart

Hawkeye no more? Clint Barton is known as Ronin in these Hasbro figures.

 Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

Clint Barton, whom the packaging refers to as Ronin instead of Hawkeye, wears a black outfit seen in teasers.

avengers-endgame-captain-america-hasbro-walmart

Captain America dons a new suit in this Hasbro figure.

 Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

And the version of Hulk seen on the shelf appears to be similar to the hero shown in an alleged Hulk photo from February, which led to speculation that a version of Professor Hulk (a merged Brunce Banner and Hulk personality) might debut in Endgame.

avengers-endgame-hasbro-at-walmart-cp-3

Hulk's face appears to be a little more Bruce Banner-like in the Titan Hero Series line seen at Walmart.

 Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

Part of the Walmart display also shows a new Endgame poster, which includes a very fiery-looking take on the Hulk.

avengers-endgame-walmart-poster

A new poster for Avengers: Endgame is part of the toy display at Walmart.

 Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

Some of the figures, such as the Titan Hero Series line depicting Captain America and Black Panther, wear a more classic costume that's closer to their appearance in their standalone films.

avengers-endgame-walmart-iron-man-cap-black-panther-cp

Three Titan Hero Series figures on the shelf at Walmart featuring Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther in costumes that reflect closer to their standalone films.

 Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

These Avengers: Endgame toys don't reveal anything about the movie's plot beyond what we've already seen in the trailers, and it's worth noting that movie tie-in toys don't always reflect scenes that ultimately end up in films. Hasbro didn't comment on the Walmart release when reached by CNET.

For now we do know that Endgame is likely to be a three-hour film and that it will tie up the ongoing story that's been part of all of the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies so far. We also know it'll be in theaters worldwide on April 26.

