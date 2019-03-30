Avengers: Endgame toys, new poster hit Walmart shelves

Avengers: Endgame toys could be showing up at a Walmart near you.
CNET's Caitlin Petrakovitz spotted a new line of Hasbro toys themed after the Marvel movie at a Walmart on Saturday. Some of the playthings showcase the heroes in the costumes that resemble the white outfits that debuted in the movie's recent Honor teaser trailer.
Figurines spied wearing the new costume include Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America and Iron Man.
Clint Barton, whom the packaging refers to as Ronin instead of Hawkeye, wears a black outfit seen in teasers.
And the version of Hulk seen on the shelf appears to be similar to the hero shown in an alleged Hulk photo from February, which led to speculation that a version of Professor Hulk (a merged Brunce Banner and Hulk personality) might debut in Endgame.
Part of the Walmart display also shows a new Endgame poster, which includes a very fiery-looking take on the Hulk.
Some of the figures, such as the Titan Hero Series line depicting Captain America and Black Panther, wear a more classic costume that's closer to their appearance in their standalone films.
These Avengers: Endgame toys don't reveal anything about the movie's plot beyond what we've already seen in the trailers, and it's worth noting that movie tie-in toys don't always reflect scenes that ultimately end up in films. Hasbro didn't comment on the Walmart release when reached by CNET.
For now we do know that Endgame is likely to be a three-hour film and that it will tie up the ongoing story that's been part of all of the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies so far. We also know it'll be in theaters worldwide on April 26.
