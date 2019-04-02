Avengers: Endgame tickets are now on sale online

Marvel Studios video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Coope

Assemble your superpowered movie-going team: Tickets for Avengers: Endgame went on sale Tuesday morning, movie ticket site Fandango announced. Marvel also announced the news in a tweet that was retweeted 10,000 times in just 12 minutes. Guess fans were ready for this news.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/93jQYXAc6I pic.twitter.com/NUKzNaIJhO — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 2, 2019

In an interview with director Anthony Russo, Fandango's Erik Davis tried to pin down that elusive runtime that has viewers planning bathroom strategies.

"We don't have an official locked runtime yet," Russo said, But when asked about the three-hour rumors, he admitted, "Yeah, [but] we are right at about that."

Russo was more tight-lipped about some of the movie's plot issues. He wouldn't say, for example, if Captain Marvel's cat, Goose, (who's really more than a cat) survived Thanos' snap, or go into detail on return of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who's been in promo clips but wasn't in Avengers: Infinity War. But he did suggest that fans who need a refresher and can't sit through all the MCU movies at least watch Infinity War and 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

"Civil War and Infinity War are probably the two biggest lead-ins to this movie in the sense that Civil War created the situation where the Avengers were divided," he said.

Avengers: Endgame has been hotly awaited since the closing credits rolled on Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018. Fans have eagerly waited for the new film's title, for its trailer, for its runtime and now for the ticket-release news.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for an April 26 release in the US, April 25 in the UK, and April 24 in Australia.

You can reserve your tickets for Avengers: Endgame on Fandango or Atom. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of ticket services featured on this page.

Alternatively, you can reserve directly through the services of these major theater chains:

The backstory in a nutshell: Thanos has now acquired all the infinity stones and zapped half the universe's population. According to CNET sister site ComicBook.com, the new film shows the Avengers meeting to discuss how to thwart Thanos and bring back those he destroyed in Avengers: Infinity War.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame -- Everything you need to know

The fourth film in the blockbuster series builds on the success of 2012's The Avengers, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. And it will have additional momentum from Captain Marvel, who destroyed at the box office, with a $61.4 million opening day for her own feature film. (After Avengers: Endgame comes Spider-Man: Far from Home, which premieres on July 5.)

Once you buy your tickets for Avengers: Endgame, you'll have plenty of time to get all caught up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have a helpful guide on how to watch all of the movies in order, including those you can watch on Netflix (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp.)