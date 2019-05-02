Avengers: Endgame spoiler ban lifts Monday, Russo brothers say

Marvel

There are no spoilers in this article about Avengers: Endgame spoilers, but there will be no more guarantees come Monday.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo issued a polite request earlier this month for Avengers fans to keep quiet about Endgame spoilers so as to not ruin the experience for others.

The Russo brothers appeared on Good Morning America and tweeted out a video from the segment on Thursday. "Part of why we make these movies is for conversation," said Joe Russo, who then declared the spoiler ban would be over Monday after the movie's second weekend.

If you haven’t seen Endgame yet, see it this weekend. The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!

Check out @GMA for the full video... pic.twitter.com/gGrvUgLL6k — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 2, 2019

The Russo proclamation spells the end for the trending #DontSpoilTheEndgame hashtag. Even Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) made sure to spread the message.

With the directors' blessing you can expect a lot more open discussion of what actually went down during the epic Marvel superhero film. You just have to keep your trap shut for a few more days.