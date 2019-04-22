CNET también está disponible en español.

Avengers: Endgame social media reactions: 'Greatest superhero movie ever'

Critics and fans are as in love with this movie as Captain America is with Peggy Carter.

Most of us won't get to see Avengers: Endgame for a few days yet, but those lucky few who got an early glimpse started sharing reactions on social media Monday night.

And so far, it's looking like a superpowered success. (No spoilers ahead.)

"Avengers: Endgame is a masterful epic -- a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it," tweeted Erik Davis, managing editor at Fandango. "You'll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending!"

Critic Scott Mantz dubbed it the "greatest superhero movie EVER," and loaded up on capital letters.

Davis and Mantz weren't alone. Most of those who shared their reactions on social seemed to be as in love with the movie as Captain America is with Peggy Carter. Writer Mark Hughes called it "the film of the year," and warned fans to "reset your expectations AGAIN."

"I am an emotional wreck and can't stop crying," tweeted Maude Garrett.

Bring your tissues and don't forget to stop off at the bathroom before you settle in for three hours of emotion. Avengers: Endgame opens April 24 in Australia, April 25 in the UK and April 26 in the US.

