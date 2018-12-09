CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Avengers: Endgame smashes single-day trailer viewing record

The long-awaited movie preview garnered 289 million views in 24 hours. Guess which movie it beat?

So it turns out Marvel fans were serious about wanting to see the Avengers 4 (now known as Avengers: Endgame) trailer. The long-awaited trailer, released Friday morning, captured 289 million views in 24 hours, breaking the record held by another Marvel movie.

Marvel thanked fans in a tweet sent out Saturday that reads: "To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning til the endgame and making Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours! "

Avengers: Endgame kept it all in the family. The previous record-holder was the trailer for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, which collected 230 million views in 24 hours when it came out in November 2017, Comic Book.com reports. In third place is a trailer for another Disney production, the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

Avengers: Endgame is set to premiere in April 2019.

Next Article: Best holiday gifts for under $100