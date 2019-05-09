Avengers: Endgame sank James Cameron's Titanic, director admits

Speed Media/ Icon Sportswire

Watch out Avatar.

Titanic director James Cameron on Wednesday congratulated Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and his team for Avengers: Endgame's box office success after it snatched his movie's place as the second highest grossing of all time.

"To Kevin and everybody at Marvel," he wrote in his Instagram post, which showed the ill-fated ship sitting on the Avengers logo.

"An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it's bigger than ever."

Cameron's apparently changed his tune since last year, when he expressed his hope that people would start feeling Avengers fatigue.

The superhero epic earned $2.189 billion in 12 days, passing Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the $2,187 billion Cameron's 1997 movie made. Now it's second only to 2009's Avatar -- also from Cameron -- which earned $2.788 billion during its theatrical run.

Regardless of which movie ends up holding the crown, Disney wins -- it owns the Marvel and Avatar franchises. We've got eight Marvel movies coming by the end of 2022, while Avatar sequels coming hit in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027.

