Avengers: Endgame runs three hours, and fans seem totally OK with that

Marvel

Sure, Marvel fans are ready for Avengers: Endgame. But are they ready for three hours of Avengers: Endgame?

That's how long the much-awaited movie is running right now, directors Joe and Anthony Russo told Collider in an article published this week.

"We're still at the three-hour mark," Joe Russo said.

Editing isn't yet finished, the brothers said, so the film could end up shorter. But face it, there are a lot of loose ends to tie up from Avengers: Infinity War, and that three-hour runtime might just stick, especially if test audiences continue to display superpowered bladders.

"We have screened the movie four times for audiences now," Anthony Russo told Collider. "For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom."

Three hours would make Avengers: Endgame the longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 20 minutes longer than 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for an April 24 release in Australia, April 25 in the UK, and April 26 in the US. Rumor has it there may be an intermission.