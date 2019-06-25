Avengers: Endgame rerelease -- new footage, how to buy tickets, free poster

Marvel

Avengers: Endgame is getting a rerelease in theaters. Why? So it can finally topple Avatar from the all-time global box office list is my cynical guess. But there's also some unreleased footage to show off. So whether you're like that one guy who saw the movie over 100 times at the cinema, or you're a casual viewer looking for a reason to catch it a second time, now's your chance. Shoot your shot.

When is the rerelease coming to theaters?

Very soon. This Friday, June 28, you'll be able to watch Avengers: Endgame, complete with additional footage, in cinemas.

Can I buy tickets yet?

Good question. According to a report from CNBC, tickets for the rerelease will go on sale Monday evening, June 24. That's extremely soon. Some, like AMC, expect tickets will be available on Tuesday, June 25. At current time of writing, tickets have not yet been made available to buy on sites like Fandango or Atom Tickets.

What can we expect to see?

Sadly, this isn't a director's cut of Avengers: Endgame, or a Lord of the Rings-esque extended edition. That would be sick, and Marvel should absolutely do that to cement its inevitable box office lead.

But for now we have to make do with a bit less.

Now playing: Watch this: Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer reveals how Avengers:...

"If you stay and watch the movie," explained MCU super producer Kevin Feige, "after the credits there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

When you see the rereleased version, you'll be "treated to a video introduction by director Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene from the film," the studio wrote in a release. You'll also get a short tease for Spider-Man Far From Home.

Some have speculated the unfinished deleted scene features the Incredible Hulk. Hopefully "woke, intellectual Hulk," not "Hulk Smash Hulk." The tribute is thought to be something to do with departed Marvel legend Stan Lee.

Marvel Studios

Is that all?

Not quite! Marvel is also throwing in a sweet piece of Avengers art (available in select theaters, until supplies run out) featuring the Power Gauntlet used to undo Thanos' wicked deeds (and Thanos himself). It's not quite as cool as having a wearable one, but it's free, takes up less space and has a message reminding you how much the studio appreciates you.

What would we like to see?

Obviously zombie Iron Man, complete with the line "I love you 3,000... in hell." That almost goes without saying. Possibly a Thor montage, where he loses that beer belly with some calisthenics and a spin class? I would be extremely keen.

Originally published June 24, 9:24 p.m. PT.

Update, June 25: Adds more details about extras and poster.