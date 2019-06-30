Avengers: Endgame rerelease earns $7.8M, not enough to dethrone Avatar

Enlarge Image Marvel Studios

On Friday Disney rereleased Avengers: Endgame in theaters, enticing new fans with a few minutes of new footage. The rerelease is meant to tie in with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which deals with the aftermath of Endgame, but really it was probably more about giving Endgame a shot at toppling Avatar as the top-grossing film ever.

After the weekend, though, it's looking unlikely that Endgame will best 2009's 3D giant. The rereleased Endgame made $7.8 million over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter, comprised of $5.5 million domestically and $2.3 million overseas. That brings Avengers: Endgame to $2.76 billion in global box office gross.

That's around $27 million below Avatar, which sits at $2.78 billion.

The Hollywood Reporter nabbed these numbers from "box office insiders." Box Office Mojo, a film revenue tracker, offers the same numbers for Endgame and Avatar.

Disney wins either way, having acquired ownership of Avatar after buying Fox's film wing last year.

What's actually in the Endgame rerelease, you ask? "If you stay and watch the movie," explained MCU super producer Kevin Feige, "after the credits there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

You'll also be "treated to a video introduction by director Anthony Russo," Marvel said in a release, plus a short tease for Spider-Man Far From Home.