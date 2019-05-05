Only the Na'vi stand between Avengers: Endgame and the title of No.1 earning movie of all time. And they may not put up much of a fight.
As of Sunday, Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for 12 days, and only 2009's Avatar has earned more.
Avengers: Endgame has earned $2.189 billion through May 5, passing Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Titanic to become the No.2 film of all time when it comes to worldwide gross earnings. It trails only Avatar's $2.788 billion, but Avengers: Endgame has plenty of time left in theaters.
Avengers: Endgame passed the $2 billion mark in record time, crossing that mark on May 4, just its 11th day of release. Avatar held the previous record, but that film required a whopping 47 days to earn $2 billion. Only five films have ever reached $2 billion, including 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.
Discuss: Avengers: Endgame passes $2 billion, is now No. 2 movie of all time
