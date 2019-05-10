CNET también está disponible en español.

Avengers: Endgame now has a postcredits scene... sort of

Need another reason to love this movie 3,000? The Spiderman: Far From Home trailer will now play after the credits roll.

avengers-endgame-imax-poster-crop

Stick around after the movie if you're going this weekend.

 Marvel Studios

Fans were more than a little disappointed at the lack of a postcredits scene at the end of the final Avengers movie. Despite the nostalgic audio clip of Tony Stark forging his first Iron Man suit from the 2008 film, there was an unmistakable void.

Anyone seeing the film this weekend will get something different.

Moviegoers will get a special message from Tom Holland, everyone's favorite baby-faced Spiderman, encouraging them to stick around after the show, Deadline reported Friday. After the Avengers: Endgame credits roll, moviegoers will get to see the trailer for Spiderman: Far From Home, the film that narratively follows Endgame.

Spiderman: Far From Home hits theaters July 2.

Marvel and Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

