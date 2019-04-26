Avengers: Endgame has no postcredits scene, but there is a minor audio stinger

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters worldwide and runs a tight three hours and one minute. If your bladder is microscopic (like mine) you're probably going to need to beeline for the bathroom as soon as the credits start to roll. So do you need to stick around through the credits for an end-credits scene?

Nope. You're free and clear to run out, as there's no mid- or postcredits scene. Despite the MCU tradition of postcredit scenes, Endgame is a true finale. The postcredit scenes either set up the next MCU film, link the films together or even add a bit of humorous color to the world. But Endgame isn't giving away anything for Phase 4 yet.

But also, there's kind of a teaser?

Unlike other MCU films, there isn't a traditional end scene to Endgame, but there is a minor sort-of-maybe-"we're still debating it" audio stinger. After the crawling credits finish, the Marvel logo appears and an audio teaser plays. It sounds a bit like clanking? Really, it just seems like a way to show fans the Marvel Cinematic Universe will return.

It could be metal on metal, someone blacksmithing, someone just banging something, or maybe just an accident we all hear now. (I thought it sounded a bit like a bell but I also really had to pee.)

Reddit user OxideCyanide makes a case for it being the sound of Iron Man building his suit in the first film.

None of our viewing party could figure out exactly what the audio stinger was, but some of us have some off-the-wall guesses (we floated that it may be a Secret Wars teaser or an obscure X-Men one). We're inclined to go with Reddit on this one and it makes the most sense in the context of the movie.

I'd recommend staying for the initial part of the credits, which serve as a beautiful homage to all of the (many) Avengers, but especially the original six, as much of the marketing has done. So even if you don't stay for the audio stinger, at least wait till the rolling credits to leave.