Avengers: Endgame's new trailer shows heroes gearing up for Thanos

Tickets for Avengers: Endgame went on sale Tuesday. And with that came a new slice from the film. Marvel's calling it a "sneak peek." But for all intents and purposes, it's a trailer.

Like previous trailers, it shows the Avengers who survived the Infinity War snap as they mourn the dead and try to come to grips with their new reality. They're also debating just exactly how they can strike back at supervillain Thanos.

"We'd be going in short-handed," Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) grimly states.

"Yeah, you mean because they killed all our friends?" retorts James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

But there's some hope -- Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) seem to be getting along, and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) share a handshake.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for an April 26 release in the US, April 25 in the UK and April 24 in Australia.