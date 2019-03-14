Marvel Studios

The new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which Marvel Studios released Thursday, offers a few more hints ahead of our next trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on April 26.

Thanos may have snapped half the population to dust in Avengers: Infinity War, but that doesn't mean the fight is over ahead of Endgame.

The trailer opens with a stranded-in-space Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) recording a message for his Earth-bound fiancee Pepper Potts, reminiscing about his first days as Iron Man and falling in love with her. (But still no sign of Pepper in the current timeline, however.)

It kicks off a series of mostly black-and-white flashbacks to the various Avengers' past adventures -- like Steve Rogers' pre-Captain America World War 2 life and the now destroyed Asgard -- and the Snappening by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Fascinatingly, the only color we see in these parts is red.

Hawkeye/Ronin and Black Widow sport a variety of haircuts in the color shots, hinting at either a fashion crisis or that we'll be hopping to different points in the timeline. Hawkeye's flashbacks include a look at him teaching his daughter how to shoot an arrow (presumably before she's dusted and he goes dark?).

Some publications have speculated this could be Kate Bishop, Hawkeye's protege, as Marvel possibly introduces Young Avengers -- but if you look closely in trailer at 0:38, there are other Barton family members in the background. Is it impossible to think Marvel would rewrite comic canon for a film? Absolutely not, but signs point to this being where Clint was pre-Snappening.

(Quick, someone comb through all the released Endgame footage and let us know how wrong we are!)

"The world has changed, and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes, the best that we can do, is to start over," says the late Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) -- a line she uttered in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Appropriately enough, we get a shot of Cap carrying her coffin.

Marvel Studios

We then see Cap, Nebula, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, War Machine, Iron Man (who clearly makes it home) and Black Widow in fancy, matching white Avengers outfits. Could they be preparing for a trip to space... or perhaps these are the rumored fancy suits for a trip to the Quantum Realm??

After the title card, the trailer ends with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meeting Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who isn't fazed by his hammer tricks, as she smirks at the god.

"I like this one," he says, suggesting that the MCU powerhouses will get along just fine.

Check out the new poster for @MarvelStudios #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/7D0Jw7ryfz — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 14, 2019

Update: After an uproar over the lack of Danai Gurira's (Okoye) name in the top billing, Marvel Studios released a new official poster.

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Marvel and the Russo brothers (who are directing the movie) tweeted a sweet new poster to go along with the trailer -- it shows most of the surviving heroes with Thanos looming in the background.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26, and could be up to three hours long. For more plot theories, characters reveals and news, check out our Avengers: Endgame movie guide.

Originally published March 14 at 5:18 a.m. PT.

Update, 12:47 a.m. PT: Adds more details about Hawkeye, new poster.