Avengers: Endgame nearly included postcredits scene setting up WandaVision

Unlike most Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, 2019 megahit Avengers: Endgame didn't have a postcredits scene teasing a future storyline. However, WandaVision actor Paul Bettany revealed in an IMDb video that it almost included one setting up the Disney Plus show, which kicked off last Friday.

The scene would have featured Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as she opened "a sort of body bag drawer," to discover her slain lover Vision (Bettany) after he'd been killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the actor told Olsen in the video.

Ultimately though, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige decided not to include it and Vision is entirely absent from Endgame.

As it stands, it's unclear how Vision has returned from the dead for WandaVision -- perhaps Wanda's reality bending powers played a role? Hopefully we'll start getting some answers in the show's third episode, which hits the streaming service this Friday.