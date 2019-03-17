My MCU race to watch every Marvel film before Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios

Guys, it's truth time. I've never seen a Marvel movie and I still don't really know exactly what the Marvel Cinematic Universe means.

Yes, I've heard of most of the characters and seen more than my share of Marvel clips as part of my job reviewing TVs for CNET. And I love movies. But I have a serious aversion to starting any story in the middle, I missed the boat on the first few films and since none of them seemed super-interesting until the last few, I shunted them off into the vast uncharted land of "stuff I'll maybe catch up on later."

Same with Titanic. I intentionally never watched it just so I can chime in accordingly when asked questions like this.



More recently: I’ve never seen a Marvel movie or TV show beyond a few scenes here or there. Not boycotting them really, just never interested.#43yearsold — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) May 11, 2018

Later is now. With Avengers: Endgame coming out in exactly 40 days, on April 26, I want to finally open my eyes to that cultural blind spot. People whose opinion I respect seem to really like Marvel movies -- friends, co-workers, my 76-year-old mom -- and I like sci-fi and long story arcs. I might be missing out on something pretty rad. Maybe I'll even get into comic books for real and open up a whole new world of awesome.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame trailer takes you back to the start

But I can't just start at the Endgame. That would be as bad as only watching The Matrix Revolutions or The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies or Dumb and Dumber To.

So I've resolved to watch all of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, over the next month and 10 days. In the right chronological-in-world order. Lucky for me, there's a canon for that.

Of course the Matrix / LOTR+Hobbit / D&Der sagas combined comprise fewer than half the number of Marvel movies. There are 21 MCU films to date, for a total runtime of [quick Internet search] 45 hours and 58 minutes.

That works out to about half a Marvel movie per day. Or one every two days. By devoting a solid chunk of my nightly free time, say most weekend nights plus two to three weeknights a week, I can do it, no problem. It helps that my wife works three nights a week and my young kids go to bed early.

As the canon recommends, I'm gonna start with Captain America tonight. Should be fun! I've never even watched a Marvel movie trailer, let alone something like this:

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame -- Everything you need to know

I'll let you know how it goes, and post updates with my impressions along the way. And if you have any advice, requests or general feelings to share, lemme know in the comments or Twitter. Just one request: no spoilers.