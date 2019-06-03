Own a piece of Avengers: Endgame

Marvel

Superheroes as fine-art muses? Apparently so. Fans can now hang memorable Avengers: Endgame scenes on their walls as gallery-quality fine art prints.

Classic Stills, publisher of rare and iconic photographs, teamed with Marvel Studios to release an exclusive fine art collection of publicity stills from Avengers: Endgame.

Four images -- Tony Stark holding his Iron Man mask; Thanos' scarecrow; the Avengers assemble hands; and the Avengers marching in costume -- will be out June 4, with Marvel fans invited to select their favorite moments from the film.

One fan whose selection is chosen to be part of the collection will win $1,000 of prints and get to help curate the Avengers: Endgame art.

The prints will be on sale in three sizes, with a maximum of 100 individually numbered prints available in each size. Prices range from $149 to $1,000.

If you want to hang Thanos on your wall without worrying about being snapped into oblivion, the stills will be available for purchase in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and The Netherlands.