Avengers: Endgame is 'definitive ending', says Marvel's Kevin Feige

Avengers: Endgame will live up to its name, according to Marvel supremo Kevin Feige. "We always wanted there to be a definitive ending," he said of the film which brings to a close the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
But the Marvel Studios President told Variety that Endgame won't be the end for the comic book characters leaping into our screens.
Discussing the Marvel shows coming to streaming service Disney Plus, Feige said these new episodic adventures are "a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore." He said that shows like WandaVision and stories featuring Loki, Winter Soldier and Falcon and other MCU alumni will also "intersect with the movies in a very big way."
Endgame opens on 25 April around the world.
