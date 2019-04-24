Avengers: Endgame: I binged every Marvel movie and I regret nothing

Marvel Studios

You know something? These Marvel movies are pretty good.

Until about a month ago I'd never seen any of them all the way through. No Iron Man, no Captain America and definitely no Avengers: Infinity War. It was a glaring cultural blind spot. The release of Avengers: Endgame provided the perfect excuse to fix it.

So in anticipation of Endgame's release on April 26, I've spent a good chunk of my recent evenings watching all 21 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I've ingested more superhero awesomeness than any mortal should. I managed to avoid spoiling anything, which would make the Russo brothers happy. And I've also been live-tweeting my random dumb thoughts as I watch, because sharing is caring.

Now I'm done. It feels great. I'm caught up with the rest of humanity, ready to find out what comes next.

What my month-long Marvel binge taught me

Alright, some crazy people like my colleague Abrar Al-Heeti are watching them all back-to-back, and more power to her. I can't begin to imagine doing that.

So she’s gonna do in 2+ days what’s taken me more than a month. @alheeti_3 is truly the Hulk to my Loki. #punybinge #abrarsmash https://t.co/h0dBIyyuFR — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 19, 2019

Even maintaining my relatively leisurely pace of roughly a film every 1.7 days I feel like I missed plenty of stuff, and am already looking forward to rewatching them. The good news is that I was able to appreciate them individually and as a group. Here's a few takeaways.

I legitimately loved many more of these films than I thought I would. The best are superb examples of movie-making and even the worst had great moments. I don't regret watching any of them.

My favorite overall so far is Infinity War, followed by the first Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok. The first two are multi-hero ensembles while the latter was just a friggin' blast.

Some of the origin stories were great too. My favorites were Spider-Man: Homecoming, the original Iron Man and Captain Marvel. My experience of the last one was enhanced by watching in the theater with my daughters.

What impressed me most about the MCU, especially after watching them all in close succession so the in-world build was fresh in my mind, was the way the characters came together and interacted.

The level of humor was consistently awesome in many films. The funniest to me was Thor: Ragnarok but Ant-Man (the original) and Spider-Man: Homecoming were up there too. I can also see why a lot of people love the two Guardians films, but I thought they tried too hard.

The action sequences rocked but Winter Soldier and Civil War stood out, as did a couple of the the major battles in the original Avengers, Age of Ultron and the incredible epic clashes during Infinity War. The freeway fight in Winter Soldier was the best in the MCU.

The gut-punch at the end of Infinity War hit all the harder because of the affinity I had developed in such a short time with the heroes. I was glad to have Captain Marvel and Ant-Man to help recover afterward.

My final four watch order deviated from official CNET canon because twitter. I can see why some people might enjoy IW and Endgame back-to-back, but I really wanted to watch all the end-credit scenes (I'm kind of a completeist), and following that canon meant I would've had to skip a few to avoid spoilers.

I'm watching every @Marvel movie (for the 1st time) before #Endgame and I need your help. Assuming I skip the mid & end credit scenes from AM+Wasp and Captain Marvel to avoid spoilers, which watch order should I follow? Chrono by release or ending with 3 wars? #NoSpoilers — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 17, 2019



Anyway here's my final reports and twitter threads along with my personal rankings (note: I am not a real expert). For everyone who followed along and gave me advice on twitter, thanks.

Captain America: The First Avenger

I really liked it. I was totally unfamiliar with the story. The CGI'd small-to-large hero, the Captain's stage career and the period setting in general were refreshing highlights.

This scene from Captain America reminds me of the perspective shot from Fellowship with huge Gandalf and tiny Frodo on the wagon. pic.twitter.com/DUdSRK0FV5 — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) March 18, 2019

Even better. Tony Stark's playboy character threw me at first, but the awesomeness of his gadgets, his personal quest to make real power armor, and the overall humor really won me over.

Starting Iron Man. I can't imagine any scion of a military contractor getting such scads of good press today. Also, there were a lot more magazines in 2008. https://t.co/z0FjelJOVj pic.twitter.com/fI19kWZH6W — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) March 20, 2019

Not good. It had its moments, particularly during the setup and with the introduction of wacky Mr. Blue. But overall it's much more of a downer than the first two, and kinda plodded along.

The Incredible Hulk. People have told me it's one of the worst, totally skippable, etc. But I'm no skipper. I'm in it for the whole enchilada. And it's Edward Norton. How bad can it be? https://t.co/SGYWuyxmiw pic.twitter.com/YQDYX7qQvP — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) March 22, 2019

Not as good as the first one but still enjoyable, especially after The Incredible Hulk. The quintessential scene was Tony drunk at his own birthday party shooting the watermelon. Priceless.

My biggest question going into this one is how he can openly be a super hero, no secret identity, just living his billionaire life as Iron Man. Also, psyched to see Samuel L's real Nick Fury credit! pic.twitter.com/SeUDXKBQeu — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) March 24, 2019

All of a sudden the superheroes are gods. There's magic, space travel and mythology set in a breathtaking new fantasy multiverse. To this nerdy D&D alum, Thor was manna from Asgard.

Frost Giants, magical melee weapons, a whirlwind LOTR-style catchup voiceover intro covering Norse mythology: I'm in my element already with this one. Psyched. https://t.co/SGYWuyxmiw pic.twitter.com/Ec3lOzhesJ — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) March 26, 2019

Easily the best one yet, and a contender for my top 10 favorite movies of all time. All those personalities, motivations and superpowers kept me enthralled without becoming entangled. Another level altogether.

I came out of The Avengers hoping for more superhero world-building, but what I got was all-too-human Tony dealing with PTSD and getting help from a scrappy kid in Tennessee. Still a lot of fun despite the narrower scope.

Post-Avengers and the Thanos cameo at the end, remembering how Tony nuked that mothership full of invaders before falling back to Earth, guessing he tries to go it alone in this one, hoping the ensemble shows up anyway. #ironman3 https://t.co/SGYWuyxmiw pic.twitter.com/isBZdyptqg — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 1, 2019

This one was a disappointment -- barely better than The Incredible Hulk -- and not just because the dark elves were meh. It seems like the most generic superhero of the series so far: too much empty action, not enough care.

From Drizzt Do'Urden to Eöl, Morrowind to Menzoberranzan, Dark Elves have never let me down. Hoping this isn’t the first time. #thorthedarkworld https://t.co/SGYWuyxmiw pic.twitter.com/y7uAYZdY2f — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 3, 2019

Going in, I'd heard from multiple people that this was their favorite MCU movie overall, and I can see why. It's a masterpiece of tight pacing and unbelievable action tempered by nuanced character building and, yes, realism in a comic book movie.

Since I'm watching these in the canonical order I started with the first Captain America. Now I'm finally up to the second. Much has happened, so much more to come. I do like winter. https://t.co/SGYWuyxmiw pic.twitter.com/tp3WszNxEi — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 5, 2019

I watched this one and Vol. 2 as a Friday night double feature, and both felt less connected to any of the other films. Still a blast though. I like this one better because it's funnier -- best rapid-fire dialog of the MCU -- and I enjoyed meeting all the colorful characters for the first time.

The 10th MCU installment already feels like something entirely new. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy https://t.co/z5QghhAJOp pic.twitter.com/CH1d4QazYk — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 5, 2019

Plenty of LOL moments and an absolutely killer final scene, but this one felt bogged down in the second half by a less-than-compelling villain, repetitive set-to-music scenes and running gags that ran long. Baby Groot was hella cute, but I like grown-up Groot better.

I have some catching up to do, it's Friday night and the first GoG just wrapped up so it's double feature time. I expect more laughs, garishly pigmented skin, space dogfights and classic 70's R&B. https://t.co/z5QghhAJOp pic.twitter.com/8KtWfzRccu — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 6, 2019

The first Avengers is still my favorite and sets a too-high bar. This one was packed with HUGE action and sets up Civil War perfectly, but it lacked the cohesiveness and little gems of character development that could put it over the top. Scarlet Witch is awesome though.

So "Ultron" is a name I've never heard before. And I have no idea how old he or she is. Guess that's about to change. https://t.co/k3AxPAc5oh pic.twitter.com/ASup43AJJR — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 10, 2019

Really entertaining, original and among the funniest installments, this one just kept giving unexpected gifts. I loved the innovative powers and how he uses them, as well as the great character development from all three protagonists.

After Ultron I’m dying to know what happens with Tony and Cap and Thanos that new dude with the stone in his forehead. But first I guess a man with Ant powers. Since I don’t have Disney Plus yet so I’m just gonna rent is now OK? https://t.co/k3AxPAc5oh pic.twitter.com/nylbfiRXdF — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 12, 2019

I didn't quite buy the schism between our heroes, but that's beside the point. Watching a team of "enhanced individuals" develop animosity and deal with all the realistic repercussions of powers in an otherwise normal world overcame my quibbles. That and the near perfect fight scenes.

Captain America: Civil War. I've heard nothing but good things. After the Ant-man end credits I gather Tony won't be much help with Bucky here. Beyond that, no clue. I'm strapped in and ready for action. https://t.co/XjyJTIYwlX pic.twitter.com/OmHCHdEmv1 — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 12, 2019

Epic in scale and beautiful to watch, this one maintained an approachability in its secondary characters and plenty of jaw-dropping action. The most original setting in the MCU was pure moviemaking joy to see realized.

Bagheera was always my favorite from the Jungle Book. After meeting the enigmatic T'Challa in Civil War and knowing this was up for best picture, the anticipation is high. https://t.co/k3AxPAc5oh pic.twitter.com/E4DtV69k3d — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 14, 2019

The most fun of any MCU installment yet, with a pitch-perfect high school hero who does more to endear himself in five minutes than some of these guys do over two or three films. And Michael Keaton as the antagonist gets a killer surprise twist that scared teenage me to death.

I can't believe this far into my MCU Odyssey I'm watching another Spider-Man movie. After Spidey's surprise intro in Civil War I'm hoping they continue to keep it crispy fresh. https://t.co/LTqv4Ew1E4 pic.twitter.com/BDK858aFhx — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 16, 2019

My third-least-favorite so far. It has a lot of cool-looking effects, plenty of magic and the best cloak ever, but the characters are poorly developed and I never got a good handle on the new mythology and storylines.

I don't know what this movie is about in any way, but I do know that's no way to treat a librarian. #DoctorStrange https://t.co/k3AxPAc5oh pic.twitter.com/MIelZxL6q5 — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 17, 2019

I laughed, then laughed again, but not too hard. This installment was so entertaining, so different from the first two Thor films that it ended up being the best surprise of all of them. And Kate Blanchett as Hela was as intimidating and powerful as Galadriel herself.

Oh my god. I can't believe that just happened. This one started out incredible and just got better. After nearly 20 movies where superheroes proved mostly invulnerable, the coming of Thanos and the final cliffhanger were perfect counter-programming.

Been a long time coming. I still have two movies to go but this one already feels like the beginning of the #endgame I have the sneaking suspicion not all of our heroes will make it out alive. https://t.co/MCgA3TCxug pic.twitter.com/MjBblnI406 — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 20, 2019

Seeing this right after the IW finale restored hope in the best possible way. My daughters loved it and I appreciated the introduction of an ultra-powerful hero who could potentially help resolve the Endgame. And seeing Fury again made it even better.

Seeing this in the theater with my 2 daughters. They're psyched too, and tell me they're glad Captain Marvel is a girl. https://t.co/cbaRaU9fRn pic.twitter.com/5xwcahdUJL — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 20, 2019

My marathon ended on a relative low note, but I'm fine with that. Although very funny and packed with family love, cool concepts and visuals, this felt like the most derivative of the sequels and, unlike Captain Marvel, unnecessary to the broader MCU-scape (at least so far). My favorite part was the first post-credits scene.

This is the end. Well, not the #endgame an end of sorts: the last MCU movie I'm seeing for the first time. Based on the first Ant-man, hope is high. https://t.co/GNPhTsG4S1 pic.twitter.com/CetDjgsiOg — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) April 23, 2019

Katz's month-long MCU marathon, final ranks

Rank Runtime (hours) Date watched Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 1 2:29 4/19 The Avengers (2012) 2 2:23 3/28 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 3 2:10 4/18 Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 4 2:16 4/4 Captain America: Civil War (2016) 5 2:27 4/12 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 6 2:13 4/15 Iron Man (2008) 7 2:06 3/19 Captain Marvel (2019) 8 2:03 4/20 Ant-Man (2015) 9 1:57 4/11 Black Panther (2018) 10 2:14 4/13 Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 11 2:04 3/17 Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 12 2:01 4/5 Avengers: Age of Ultron (2014) 13 2:21 4/9 Iron Man 3 (2013) 14 2:10 3/31 Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017) 15 2:16 4/5 Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 16 1:58 4/22 Iron Man 2 (2010) 17 2:04 3/23 Thor (2011) 18 1:55 3/25 Doctor Strange (2016) 19 1:55 4/16 Thor: The Dark World (2013) 20 1:52 4/2 The Incredible Hulk (2008) 21 1:52 3/21

Originally published March 17.