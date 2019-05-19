Avengers: Endgame hurtles past Avatar in US, now No. 2 movie of all time here

Marvel Studios

Fans are still waiting for Avengers: Endgame to inevitably snap Avatar's record as the No. 1 movie of all times worldwide. But this weekend, Endgame has taken another step toward that, racing past Avatar's ticket sales domestically.

According to box office estimates and Disney, Endgame will take in $29.4 million domestically – as in the US and Canada -- at the end of its fourth weekend for a total of $770.8 million in domestic ticket sales.

This means that Endgame is sailing past Avatar's $761 million in domestic ticket sales and taking the No. 2 spot here – behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which is still No. 1 domestically with $937 million in the box office sales.

Worldwide, Endgame has now sold an estimated $2.6 billion in tickets, including $76.2 million this weekend. But Avatar still reigns at No. 1 with $2.79 billion in ticket sales globally.

Disney, by the way, owns all three franchises, so we know who the real winner is.