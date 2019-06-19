Avengers: Endgame headed back to theaters with new footage

Avengers: Endgame is heading back to theaters. In an interview with CNET sister site ComicBook.com out Wednesday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said the re-released movie would also include new footage.
"I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much ... Yeah, we're doing it next weekend," Feige said.
In a separate interview with Screen Rant, Feige said it won't be an extended cut, but rather "if you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."
That tribute will be to late Marvel legend Stan Lee.
"The Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe, reads a new listing from theater chain Cinemark. "Includes seven minutes of bonus content and Stan Lee tribute."
Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Avengers: Endgame, which came out in April, broke box office records and became the No. 2 movie of all time in the US in terms of ticket sales. As of June, it's earned more than $831 million domestically and more than $2.7 billion worldwide. That last figure puts Endgame shy of Avatar's record of about $2.8 billion worldwide. This re-release could help Endgame close the gap.
The movie followed 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and largely wrapped up the last decade or so of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.
The re-release comes a few weeks before Marvel's next entry, Spider-Man: Far From Home.
