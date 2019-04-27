Avengers: Endgame has emotional Marvel fans saying #ThankYouAvengers

With Avengers: Endgame now in theaters, this marks the end of a storyline in the MCU that took 22 films to tell, which is no easy endeavor.
Marvel fans around the world are honoring that feat, and their favorite superheroes, on social media this weekend with the hashtag #ThankYouAvengers.
The positive, and sometimes emotional, tweets show the vastness of Marvel fandom.
Whether fans show their love with personal photos, movie ticket stub collections or fan art and even tattoos, it's clear these MCU films have left an important and substantial mark on many lives.
"#ThankYouAvengers the greatest group of humble, down to earth and wonderful people we could've ever asked for to be our heroes and y'all truly became our real life heroes," one fan wrote. Wrote another: "To have experienced this era of cinema has been a blessing beyond belief."
Here are some of my favorite #ThankYouAvengers tweets from Marvel fans:
Avengers: Endgame is currently in theaters worldwide.
