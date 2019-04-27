Avengers: Endgame has emotional Marvel fans saying #ThankYouAvengers

Marvel Studios

With Avengers: Endgame now in theaters, this marks the end of a storyline in the MCU that took 22 films to tell, which is no easy endeavor.

Marvel fans around the world are honoring that feat, and their favorite superheroes, on social media this weekend with the hashtag #ThankYouAvengers.

The positive, and sometimes emotional, tweets show the vastness of Marvel fandom.

Whether fans show their love with personal photos, movie ticket stub collections or fan art and even tattoos, it's clear these MCU films have left an important and substantial mark on many lives.

"#ThankYouAvengers the greatest group of humble, down to earth and wonderful people we could've ever asked for to be our heroes and y'all truly became our real life heroes," one fan wrote. Wrote another: "To have experienced this era of cinema has been a blessing beyond belief."

Here are some of my favorite #ThankYouAvengers tweets from Marvel fans:

Thank you to:



Robert Downey Jr for being our Iron Man



Chris Evans for being our Captain America



Scarlet Johansson for being our Black Widow



Chris Hemsworth for being our Thor



Mark Ruffalo for being our Hulk



Jeremy Renner for being our Hawkeye#ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/DwjwOEiOLP — Avenge the Fallen✨Excelsior! (@brie_sparkles) April 27, 2019

I went thru all my old movie tickets & found all the MCU ones. My oldest is Iron Man 2 & some our so faded you can’t even read them in this picture. I loved every minute of the last 10+ years #ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/sI8Svci2ci — Meda ❤️🖤 (@RedRanger_Keith) April 27, 2019

Thank you Chris for being the best version of Captain America ❤️

You'll always be a part of my life (and arm 😉) #ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/HcTK7fvclf — Sanne Juul Bjørnø (@SanneJuulB) April 27, 2019

#ThankYouAvengers the greatest group of humble, down to earth and wonderful people we could've ever asked for to be our heroes and y'all truly became our real life heroes.

you 6 will always be our Avengers. thank YOU guys so much!pic.twitter.com/QPyO1VJfqc — Natasha (@ashIikethat) April 27, 2019

22 films, 48.10 hours, 2922 minutes and every second has been worth it. these movies have been a big part of everyone's lives and i can't put into words how sad it is knowing the era is almost over, each character will forever have a special place in my heart #ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/0046rDG6Pn — erin saw endgame twice (@mxndesparker) April 27, 2019

Thanks for the movies, the memories, but mostly for the greatest screenshot ever #ThankYouAvengers. pic.twitter.com/obvkx7Rjab — TheGuruofChibis (@MazinZeddGuru) April 27, 2019

bursting with emotion and gratitude. thank you to the original cast for helping create a world and such wonderful characters that shaped a whole generation of teens and young adults. to have experienced this era of cinema has been a blessing beyond belief. #ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/6qHRzNxRod — anaiis🍦 (@anaiismlopez) April 27, 2019

Whenever I needed a laugh, a cry, a cheer, a boo, a scream. You guys were there. Sometimes when no one else was. We are Groot. I love you 3000. Yibambe. #thankyouavengers pic.twitter.com/JPi756mJPr — 🤭 (@GroovyJimmy97) April 27, 2019

Thank you for the years of excitement.

Thank you for allowing me to dress up and feel like a superhero

Thank you for the stories, the world and universe use created



20 years from now I’ll still be binge watching these movies hahaha #ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/2BO49xqqVy — I LOVE YOU 3000 (@Cerys_MOONCHILD) April 27, 2019

Thank you Marvel for giving us badass females #ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/EO3nF2SVCg — Annie’s saw endgame (@MarvelAlycia24) April 27, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is currently in theaters worldwide.