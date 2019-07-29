Marvel Studios

Folks are getting another chance to see Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, but now they'll be able to watch it from the comfort of their couches, too. With a three-hour runtime, access to a pause button can be pretty handy.

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Bring home Marvel Studios' @Avengers: Endgame on Digital July 30 and Blu-ray August 13: https://t.co/6wVet96bw0 pic.twitter.com/luboLlLCvL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 26, 2019

Avengers: Endgame will be available on digital as of July 30 at midnight ET/9 p.m. PT, and Blu-ray on Aug. 13.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of merchandise featured on this page.

The movie, which hit theaters back in April, has overtaken Avatar as highest-grossing movie of all time. It was already rereleased with a post-credits scene and Stan Lee tribute.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame could have been very different

Before you plunk down more cash to see it again in theaters or buy it for home viewing, keep in mind it's also slated to hit the Disney Plus streaming service on Dec. 11. That online channel arrives in November and will cost $7 per month.

Originally published June 26.