Avengers: Endgame fights its way to Digital and Blu-ray this summer

Marvel Studios

Folks are getting another chance to see Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, but now they'll be able to watch it from the comfort of their couches, too. After all, with a three-hour runtime, access to a pause button can be pretty handy.

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Bring home Marvel Studios' @Avengers: Endgame on Digital July 30 and Blu-ray August 13: https://t.co/6wVet96bw0 pic.twitter.com/luboLlLCvL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 26, 2019

Avengers: Endgame will be available on Digital as of July 30, and Blu-ray on August 13, Marvel Studios tweeted Wednesday.

The movie, which hit theaters back in April, is vying to overtake Avatar as the no. 1 movie of all time in terms of ticket sales. It's being re-released with a post-credits scene and Stan Lee tribute this weekend.