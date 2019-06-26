CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Avengers: Endgame fights its way to Digital and Blu-ray this summer

Avengers: Endgame hits Digital on July 30 and Blu-ray on August 13.

null

Avengers: Endgame is heading to the small screen soon.

 Marvel Studios

Folks are getting another chance to see Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, but now they'll be able to watch it from the comfort of their couches, too. After all, with a three-hour runtime, access to a pause button can be pretty handy. 

Avengers: Endgame will be available on Digital as of July 30, and Blu-ray on August 13, Marvel Studios tweeted Wednesday. 

The movie, which hit theaters back in April, is vying to overtake Avatar as the no. 1 movie of all time in terms of ticket sales. It's being re-released with a post-credits scene and Stan Lee tribute this weekend.

Next Article: Prime Day 2019: The best deals available right now