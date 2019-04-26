Avengers: Endgame fever brings balance to Russia's Facebook

VK/Screenshot by CNET

Much like Google's Thursday Easter egg and Reddit's 2018 purge, the Russian equivalent of Facebook apparently sought balance as Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.

Marvel fans on VK (previously known as VKontakte) signed up to a plug-in that'd mirror the impact of villain Thanos' snap at the end of last year's Avengers: Infinity War, where he wiped out half of all life in the universe, the BBC reported Thursday.

Those who fell victim to the snap -- which happened at 12 p.m. local time Wednesday -- were shown the image of the Infinity Gauntlet hovering over a pile of dust for 15 minutes before being "resurrected" by having their accounts restored. One person was unfortunate enough to have two separate accounts dusted by the snap, the BBC noted.

The above tweet quoted Spider-Man's now-infamous line: "Mister Stark, I … I don't feel so good," according to the BBC.

The people who avoided Thanos' wrath were shown how many people were dusted and the number of fellow survivors -- it seems 397,795 accounts fell and 397,794 survived.

If you want to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe deals with the fallout of the snap, you'd better see Avengers: Endgame before the events of that movie are subject to online stunts and memes.

