Avengers: Endgame emojis take over Twitter ahead of movie premiere

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters worldwide on April 24. In anticipation of us finding out how Earth's mightiest heroes will save the world this time, Twitter on Tuesday released a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe emojis.

Discover all 40 of the Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame Twitter emojis by @100Soft! pic.twitter.com/mPgIWkZnRJ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 16, 2019

CNET sister site Comicbook.com spotted that all the Avengers were available. Yes, even the ones we lost in the last film.

The hashtags didn't neglect Thanos, the big baddie who seems to have claimed victory in Avengers: Infinity War last year. Each Infinity Stone also has its own hashtag. Talk about detail.

But let's not overlook the most important hashtag on Twitter right now, reinforced by the Russo brothers: #DontSpoilTheEndgame.