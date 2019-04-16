CNET también está disponible en español.

Avengers: Endgame emojis take over Twitter ahead of movie premiere

Best part? They're spoiler-free.

rocket

You know Rocket makes the cutest emoji.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters worldwide on April 24. In anticipation of us finding out how Earth's mightiest heroes will save the world this time, Twitter on Tuesday released a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe emojis.

CNET sister site Comicbook.com spotted that all the Avengers were available. Yes, even the ones we lost in the last film.

The hashtags didn't neglect Thanos, the big baddie who seems to have claimed victory in Avengers: Infinity War last year. Each Infinity Stone also has its own hashtag. Talk about detail.

But let's not overlook the most important hashtag on Twitter right now, reinforced by the Russo brothers#DontSpoilTheEndgame

