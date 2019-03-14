Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios released another Avengers: Endgame trailer Thursday, offering us a few more hints ahead of our next trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on April 26.

The trailer opens with a stranded-in-space Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) recording a message to Pepper Potts, reminiscing about his early days as Iron Man.

It kicks off a series of mostly black-and-white flashbacks to the various Avengers' past adventures and the vanishing caused by Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

Now playing: Watch this: Endgame trailer takes you back to the start

Hawkeye and Black Widow sport a variety of haircuts in the color shots, hinting at either a fashion crisis or that we'll be hoping to different points in the timeline.

"The world has changed, and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes, the best that we can do, is to start over," says the late Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) -- a line she uttered in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

We also see Cap, Nebula, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, War Machine, Iron Man (who clearly makes it home), Black Widow in fancy, matching white Avengers outfits. Could they be preparing for a trip to space or the Quantum Realm?

The trailer ends with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meeting Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who isn't phased by his hammer tricks.

"I like this one," he says, suggesting that the MCU powerhouses will get along just fine.Marvel Studios released another Avengers: Endgame trailer Thursday, offering us a few more hints ahead of our next trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on April 26.

Check out our sister site Comicbook.com for more Avengers: Endgame coverage.

First published at 5:18 a.m. PT.

Updated at 6:27 a.m. PT: Adds details.